'Yoga on terrace to mark Yoga Day'

MLA S A Ramadass said that the International Yoga Day will be observed in a significant manner and this time, yoga will be performed on the terrace of houses due to the outbreak of Covid-19 on June 21.

Due to Covid-19, the International Yoga Day celebration committee has decided for ‘Virtual Yoga Terrace’. In this, new concept the participant will perform yoga on their house terrace.

On June 21, the participants will perform yoga for 45 minutes between 7 am and 7.45 am. The video link will be sent to the mobile phones of the participants. In addition, the information about performing yoga will be shared on Facebook live.

The participants must wear white T-shirt and black cotton pant. The photographs of yoga performance must be uploaded on https://yoga.ayush.gov.in/yoga/. The authorities will issue certificates to the participants.

GSS Yoga Institute head D Srihari said, “400 schools and colleges have joined hands to celebrate the day. The institutions will ask the students and their parents to participate in the event. The authorities have planned to shoot terrace yoga performance, using a helicopter.”