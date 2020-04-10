Yoga Prana Vidya offers online sessions

With the lockdown, following the outbreak of Covid-19, yoga centres and pranic centres have introduced online courses and are temporarily offering free classes to support the practitioners.

The new initiative has helped yoga and Yoga Prana Vidya enthusiasts to practice from their homes, which will help in strengthening the immune system and to have a peaceful and stress-free state during the lockdown, say professionals.

Founder of Yoga Prana Vidya System N Jayachander Reddy, also Wing Commander of Indian Air Force, is leading regular Yoga Prana Vidya (YPV) sessions online. Reddy is conducting online sessions on his Facebook page: 7iShriNIReddy, thrice a day.

Yoga Prana Vidya is an integrated holistic approach and strengthens the immune system in various ways. YPV techniques are simple and easy to use even for people who don’t have any background of meditation, pranayama and physical exercise, says Reddy.

All sessions are open for public. “During the sessions, people will be taught about fruit diet and the right pattern of breathing, which increases the lung capacity, by following simple physical exercise. One can improve circulation and gain flexibility. One can generate good karma and do good through prayer and blessings to bring peace in and around them. Simple exercise helps in brain development, and stresses the importance and implication of forgiveness,” he said.

Morning session starts at 7.15 am, with a simple set of physical exercises, special breathing techniques to enhance the capacity of lungs, followed by ‘forgiveness and planetary peace meditation’. It ends with simple physical body stretching exercises.

The afternoon session, at 1 pm, starts with breathing practice to strengthen the respiratory system, followed by ‘The Great Invocation’ and the evening session at 6.30 pm for about 45 minutes.

It begins with physical exercise, followed by ‘Meditation for Mercy and Compassion’ called ‘Metta Meditation’.

Participants sharing their experiences have appreciated the online initiatives. In the state of uncertainty, fear and lockdown, this initiative is helping people to gain inner peace and maintain good health.

H V Sushma, who has been practicing yoga online, said, “I used to go for regular classes. But, due to lockdown, I could not practice for two days. Without practicing yoga, I was feeling disturbed. Thus, I joined online course.”

Most of these practices, like Super Brain Asana, Physical Exercises, Rhythmic Yogic Breathing, Forgiveness and Planetary Peace Meditation are available on YPVSadhanat Application, can be downloaded free on Google Play and Apple stores. They are available in six Indian languages.