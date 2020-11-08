Yogeshgouda Goudar murder case: CBI questions ex-minister Vinay Kulkarni on political motive

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials continued the interrogation of former minister Vinay Kulkarni in the BJP Zilla Panchayat Yogeshgouda Goudar murder case here on Sunday too.

A team of five CBI officials led by Rakesh Ranjan continued questioning Vinay for the second day at the new City Armed Reserve ground in the outskirts of Hubballi.

Looking at the people summoned by the CBI officials over the day on Sunday, it seemed as the line of questioning was related to political rivalry between Vinay and Yogeshgouda. It can be recalled here that Vinay had publicly ‘warned’ Yogeshgouda against contesting the ZP elections from Hebballi constituency.

The officials questioned, for the second straight day, Vinay’s former personal assistant Somashekhar Nymagouda, and AEE S N Goudar, a senior official attached to Dharwad Zilla Panchayat.

Local police sources informed DH that Goudar was part of the flying squad during the 2016 Zilla Panchayat elections, and Goudar had registered a case against Yogeshgouda on the night before polling day, resulting in his arrest on the polling day.

Later in the day, the CBI officials also summoned Mallamma Goudar, wife of Yogeshgouda, for questioning. Mallamma, who had earlier claimed that Vinay, who was then the district in-charge minister, had got her husband murdered, made a sudden U-turn during the 2018 assembly elections and joined the Congress at the behest of ‘Vinay-anna’.

There are rumors that Mallamma was reportedly paid Rs two crore to stop her firing against Vinay, and to join the Congress. The CBI officials are reportedly questioning Mallamma and others about this.

Sources also confirmed to DH that CBI sleuths also questioned Nagaraj Gowri, a Congress leader and close associate of Vinay, and Nymagouda’s driver Pundalik Morab at an undisclosed location during the day.

While Monday is the last day of CBI custody of Vinay, sources said, the investigating agency is expected to appeal the JMFC Court, Dharwad, to extend his CBI custody for further investigations.