Youth arrested on charges of voyeurism in Mangaluru

The Mulki police in Mangaluru Commissionerate limits have arrested a youth on charges of voyeurism.

According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the arrested is Sumanth Poojary (21). He has studied up to class 10 and is unemployed. He collects firewood for a living.

On noticing a mobile phone placed near the ventilation in the washroom at around 11.30 pm -12 am (on the intervening night of October 2 and 3), the complainant collected the phone. On checking the phone, he realised that his neighbour was attempting to use the phone for filming. The complainant alleged that the intention of the suspect was to capture videos of other household members. One video of 18 seconds was found on the phone. Nothing, in particular, was found in the video, police said.

Also Read | Three held over assault of Muslim youth in Karnataka

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under IPC Section 354 (C) and 66 E of the IT Act. The arrested was produced before the court, which in turn remanded him in judicial custody.

Bajrang Dal Mulki leader Amit Shetty S Kodi clarified that the arrested was not a Bajrang Dal activist. "A Bajrang Dal leader only handed over the suspect who recorded the video to the police. A few miscreants are spreading false information that he was a Bajrang Dal activist."

Sharing the photo of the arrested with a saffron shawl, the Karnataka Congress, on its Twitter handle, sought to know whether he made the video to send it to the BJP office or to C T Ravi or Prathapsimha.

"Has the news of a person from the Sanghparivar, trained in video shooting and caught with a mobile camera in the bathroom still not reached the BJP office? When will protests take place? ... Will the BJP not complain to the Governor in this case?," the party sought to know.