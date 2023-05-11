Youth charged with abetting suicide of young girl ends life

A youth who was facing charges of abetting the alleged suicide of a young model named Preksha at Ashraya colony at Kumpala two years ago has allegedly ended his life by hanging himself on Wednesday night, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Yathiraj Gatti (20), a resident of Kuttar Mundoli in the city. He allegedly hanged himself from an iron hook in the sit-out of his aunt’s house.

Sources said he went to his aunt’s house at around 11 pm on Wednesday when she was away.

The youth was found hanging by his uncle who searched for him on Thursday morning.

Ullal police have registered a case and are investigating. The young model Preksha (17) was found hanging at her residence in Ashraya colony on March 10, 2021.