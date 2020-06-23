Youth Congress in Hubballi protests against hike in petrol, diesel prices

Staging a unique protest by selling few bottles of half litre petrol at a rate of Rs 20 each, Youth Congress members claimed that petrol price would have been Rs 40 per litre if the Congress was in power at the Centre. They staged the protest in front of Mini Vidhan Soudha in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Raising slogans and displaying placards against the Union Government for hiking petrol and diesel prices, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Hubballi-Dharwad Assembly Constituency Committee members lamented that petrol and diesel prices are being increased daily when the entire country is hit by Covid-19 pandemic, and people are in crisis due to the lockdown.

Submitting a memorandum to the President of India through the tahsildar's office, protesters charged that the government is not at all controlling petroleum companies, and common people are heavily burdened.

The Centre should take steps to withdraw hike in petrol and diesel prices, and should fix prices affordable for people who have just recovered from the problems created by the lockdown, they demanded.

Shahzaman Mujahid, Naveed Mulla, Faruq Kalebudde, D M Doddamani, and others led the protest.