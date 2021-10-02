Youth Congress to hold campaign against hate politics, immoral policing in Dakshina Kannada

Youth Congress will carry out a campaign against hate politics and immoral policing across Dakshina Kannada (DK) district, DK Youth Congress President Luqman Bantwal said on Friday.

He said that the Youth Congress will try to create `500 constitution protectors' by the end of the year in the district. About 12 ‘moral policing’ incidents had taken place in the DK district. These incidents were a black mark on the district, he told media persons in Congress Bhavan.

"The district is known for religious, medical and educational tourism. Thousands of students from outside the district and state study in the DK district. If such incidents continue, then parents will not send their children to study in DK", he warned.

Even investors will shy away from investing in the district and this, in turn, will have an impact on employment. The police should conduct an impartial probe into the incidents. It is people from SC/ST, backward classes and minorities who are falling prey to such acts of anti-social elements, he said.

Moral policing incidents are being used for political gain during the election, which the youth should understand. The Youth Congress will hold ‘Sarvodaya Sankalpa programme every month in the district, he declared.

