Youth Congress workers held for protests against Eshwarappa in Shivamogga, Kalaburagi

Over 60 Youth Congress activists were taken into police custody in Shivamogga and Kalaburagi today while protesting against Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa for his verbal duel with KPCC President D K Shivakumar during the Assembly session and the comments made on the saffron flag.

In Shivamogga, as part of expressing their ire against the BJP leader, some workers kicked a banner containing his image. Speaking on the occasion, they said it is unbecoming of Eshwarappa — a minster — to stoop to such low standards in the Assembly. There was no need to single out Shivakumar the way he did.

Eshwarappa had on February 9 made a provocative statement on the saffron flag, suggesting that it could replace the tricolour at Red Fort in about 100 years. This statement, the protesting Congress workers said, harmed communal harmony in the state.

Also Read | 'Saffron flag could replace tricolour in future': K S Eshwarappa courts controversy

"It shows BJP's respect for the constitution and culture. BJP leaders are harming communal harmony and thus they are disturbing peace in the country. They also demanded BJP high command to sack Eshwarappa from the cabinet," they said.

District Youth Congress General Secretary K Ranganath, Youth Congress State General Secretary M Praveen Kumar, District Youth Congress President HP Girish and others took part in the protest. They were later released.

In Belagavi, around 20 youth Congress workers into police custody when they started marching towards the BJP office condemning Eshwarappa's saffron flag remark.

They were let off later.

Also Read | Congress demands Eshwarappa's dismissal from Cabinet over 'Saffron flag' remark

Hundreds of Congress workers had decided to stage a protest in front of the BJP office by taking out a protest rally. The police appealed to the workers not to take out a rally from the District Congress Committee's office.

A verbal duel ensued between the Congress workers and the police over the issue and the workers were firm on their decision to take out the rally.

While they were moving towards the BJP office, the police took the workers into their custody.

KPCC Labour Wing State President S S Prakasham, District Congress Commitee President Jagadev Guttedar, Youth Congress State Secretary Shivananda Honagunti and others spearheaded the protest.

Police were deployed at both BJP and Congress offices.

Check out latest DH videos here