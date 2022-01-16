Youth dies in road accident in Mysuru; two others injured

A 22-year-old youth died and two of his friends sustained injuries after a two-wheeler they were travelling on hit a car at Kukkrahalli main road in the city on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek. His friends – Rakshith of Kodagu and Harsha of Belgavi – sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

All three had visited another friend's house and were returning when the bike hit the car coming from the opposite direction.

K R Traffic police are investigating the case.

