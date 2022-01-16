Youth dies in road accident in Mysuru; two others injured

Youth dies in road accident in Mysuru; 2 others injured

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 16 2022, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 15:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 22-year-old youth died and two of his friends sustained injuries after a two-wheeler they were travelling on hit a car at Kukkrahalli main road in the city on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek. His friends – Rakshith of Kodagu and Harsha of Belgavi – sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

All three had visited another friend's house and were returning when the bike hit the car coming from the opposite direction.

K R Traffic police are investigating the case.

Mysuru
Karnataka
Road accident

