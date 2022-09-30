Youth drowns to death in swimming pool in Shivamogga

In a tragic inicident, a 17-year-old boy reportedly drowned to death in a swimming pool in Shivamogga's Virupinakoppa village on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rakesh, a resident of Joseph Nagar in Shivamogga city and a student of DVS Pre-University College.

The incident occurred when Rakesh had gone for a swim with his friends.

Rakesh's parents lodged a complaint at Shivamogga rural police station alleging that the owner of the swimming pool did not take preventive measures, which led to the unfortunate demise of their son.