Youth drowns to death in swimming pool in Shivamogga

Youth drowns to death in swimming pool in Shivamogga

The incident occurred when Rakesh had gone for a swim with his friends

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS,
  • Sep 30 2022, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 16:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a tragic inicident, a 17-year-old boy reportedly drowned to death in a swimming pool in Shivamogga's Virupinakoppa village on Friday. 

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rakesh, a resident of Joseph Nagar in Shivamogga city and a student of DVS Pre-University College.

Also Read | Law student on bike rams into truck, dies

The incident occurred when Rakesh had gone for a swim with his friends.

Rakesh's parents lodged a complaint at Shivamogga rural police station alleging that the owner of the swimming pool did not take preventive measures, which led to the unfortunate demise of their son. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

shivamogga
India News
Drown

What's Brewing

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles

Three things Indian healthcare needs

Three things Indian healthcare needs

Is liberal democracy dying?

Is liberal democracy dying?

 