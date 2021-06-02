Youth held for assaulting woman ASI

Police arrested a youth on charges of assaulting a woman ASI while checking documents of a motorbike at Rashtrapati chowki here on Tuesday.

The police said the arrested has been identified as Mahesh Shivasharanappa Hugar, a resident of Jogur village of the taluk. The accused has assaulted woman ASI Sumangala Reddy while verifying the vehicle documents while she was on duty on new Jewargi road in the morning.

When the ASI waylaid the motorbike and tried to seize the vehicle for flouting lockdown protocol. A quarrel ensued between the duo and The ASI slapped on his face. The accused also paid back in the same coin.

The onlookers came to the rescue to the police officer and tied the youth to a nearby pole. He was then taken to Ashok Nagar police station for questioning. After registering a case, the accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

Reacting to the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police D Kishorebabu said the youth has been remanded to judicial custody and investigation is on.