Youth in Udupi throws counterfeit notes amid lockdown

The residents at Vadiraja Cross Road in Udupi had a surprise on Monday morning when a youth in motorbike arrived and started throwing currency notes on the road. And then, he immediately left the area.

The notes were of the denomination of Rs 2000, Rs 500 and Rs 200. Some residents and people around tried grabbing the notes, while a few tried tracking the youth. People realised that it was counterfeit notes. The youth fled towards Beedenagudde through a narrow lane of Boothaonee.

Udupi town PSI Anil K told DH that a complaint is registered in the police station. The police are searching for the youth, who went missing.