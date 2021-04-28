Youth instils confidence among Covid patients through yoga

In an effort to instil confidence among Covid patients, a yoga instructor has been teaching breathing techniques and yoga, helping them to manage stress and for speedy recovery at the Covid Care Centre in KR Pet, Mandya district.

The young yoga instructor, Allama Prabhu, visits D Devaraj Urs Backward Communities Welfare department's hostel, where more than 50 Covid patients are under quarantine. Wearing PPE kit, Prabhu teaches yoga and breathing techniques (pranayama) to the quarantined persons for more than an hour.

Speaking to DH, Allama Prabhu said, "Covid patients are confined to a place for several days, resulting in lack of enthusiasm and anxiety. They are taught to practice yoga to overcome this and also to have a control on breathing. I have been teaching them simple yoga, asking them to continue even after recovery. Besides, awareness is created on wearing mask, social distancing and others."

Tahsildar M Shivamurthy lauded Prabhu for his efforts to instil confidence among Covid patients, at a time when even family members fear to come near them.