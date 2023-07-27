Youth killed in wall-collapse incident in Belagavi

Youth killed after wall collapses in Karnataka's Belagavi

Victim was identified as Kashinath Appasab Sutar (23).

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Athani (Belagavi),
  • Jul 27 2023, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 16:15 ist
A youth was killed after he was trapped under the rubble of the house wall that collapsed due to rains in Athani on Thursday. 

Wall of the house in which Kashinath had been residing collapsed due to rains and he came under it and was killed on the spot. 

Also read | Zero tolerance to laxity in taking steps to avert rain damages: Karnataka CM

Athani police have registered a case.

