Youth killed after wall collapses in Karnataka's Belagavi

A youth was killed after he was trapped under the rubble of the house wall that collapsed due to rains in Athani on Thursday.

Victim was identified as Kashinath Appasab Sutar (23).

Wall of the house in which Kashinath had been residing collapsed due to rains and he came under it and was killed on the spot.

Athani police have registered a case.