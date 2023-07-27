Youth killed after wall collapses in Karnataka's Belagavi

A youth was killed after he was trapped under the rubble of the house wall that collapsed due to rains in Athani on Thursday.
Victim was identified as Kashinath Appasab Sutar (23).
Wall of the house in which Kashinath had been residing collapsed due to rains and he came under it and was killed on the spot.
Also read | Zero tolerance to laxity in taking steps to avert rain damages: Karnataka CM
Athani police have registered a case.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover
Equal love on Indian, Pakistan sides: Sunny Deol
Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides
Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more
Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report
Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks
Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet
J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years
Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan
'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US