Youth killed over IPL betting in K'taka's Maddur taluk

Youth murdered over IPL betting issue in K'taka's Maddur taluk

The police have arrested 10 people in connection with the issue

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Maddur (Mandya dist),
  • May 27 2023, 00:57 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 04:25 ist
Puneeth (28) of Chikkarasinakere village is the deceased. It is said that Puneeth and Darshan were friends and involved in cricket betting from the day the IPL season started. Credit: Special Arrangement

A youth was beaten to death by a gang of youths over an IPL betting issue near V C canal, Borapura village in Maddur taluk of Mandya district, on Thursday night. Acting swiftly, police arrested 10 people in connection with the case, by Friday morning.

Puneeth (28) of Chikkarasinakere village is the deceased. It is said that Puneeth and Darshan were friends and involved in cricket betting from the day the IPL season started.

Darshan had won Rs 11,000 in betting recently. Sharath of Borapura village had to give him the money. When Sharath failed to pay on repeated requests, Darshan informed Puneeth about this.

Also Read | Dharwad wakes up to a double murder

On Thursday night, Puneeth had called Sharath and asked him to settle the amount to Darshan. Sharath asked him to come near V C canal and also sent a person to bring them. There were heated arguments between the two groups, and, in a fit of rage Sharath and his accomplices hit Puneeth and Darshan with firewood. The seriously injured Puneeth was admitted to
G Madegowda Superspeciality Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru for further treatment. Puneeth failed to respond to the treatment and died. Darshan is undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police N Yatish visited the spot. The police have arrested 10 people in connection with the issue. The Maddur police have registered a case.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

murder
Crime
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Vicky tries to talk to Salman, pushed aside by security

Vicky tries to talk to Salman, pushed aside by security

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

 