Youth murdered over IPL betting issue in K'taka's Maddur taluk

A youth was beaten to death by a gang of youths over an IPL betting issue near V C canal, Borapura village in Maddur taluk of Mandya district, on Thursday night. Acting swiftly, police arrested 10 people in connection with the case, by Friday morning.

Puneeth (28) of Chikkarasinakere village is the deceased. It is said that Puneeth and Darshan were friends and involved in cricket betting from the day the IPL season started.

Darshan had won Rs 11,000 in betting recently. Sharath of Borapura village had to give him the money. When Sharath failed to pay on repeated requests, Darshan informed Puneeth about this.

Also Read | Dharwad wakes up to a double murder

On Thursday night, Puneeth had called Sharath and asked him to settle the amount to Darshan. Sharath asked him to come near V C canal and also sent a person to bring them. There were heated arguments between the two groups, and, in a fit of rage Sharath and his accomplices hit Puneeth and Darshan with firewood. The seriously injured Puneeth was admitted to

G Madegowda Superspeciality Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru for further treatment. Puneeth failed to respond to the treatment and died. Darshan is undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police N Yatish visited the spot. The police have arrested 10 people in connection with the issue. The Maddur police have registered a case.