Youth shot in leg during KGF-2 screening in Shiggaon theatre

Youth shot in leg during KGF-2 screening in Shiggaon

The identity and the whereabouts of the man, who opened fire at the youth, is not known

DHNS
DHNS, Shiggaon,
  • Apr 20 2022, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 22:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A youth suffered gunshot wounds after a man opened fire following an angry argument over a petty issue at a cinema hall screening Kannada flick KGF-2 in the town on Tuesday night.

“An unidentified man opened fire injuring Vasanthkumar Shivapur (28), a native of Mugali village after the two got into an argument over a trivial issue at Rajashri theatre on Tuesday night. Two teams have been constituted to trace the accused,” Superintendent of Police Hanumanthraya told DH.

“The identity and the whereabouts of the man, who opened fire at the youth, is not known. Only the probe will reveal his identity, motive and sequence of events that took place at the theatre,” the SP said. Sources said, Vasanthkumar and the suspect got into an argument after the former put his legs on the front seat. The suspect left the theatre and returned 10 minutes later and opened fire thrice at Vasanthkumar. While two bullets pierced the body of Vasanthkumar, the third bullet was misfired.

Injured Vasanthkumar was rushed to KIMS Hubballi, where doctors removed two bullets from his body. According to hospital sources, Vasanthkumar is out of danger. The theatre was shut on Wednesday and the police have cordoned off the area.

Shooting
KGF: Chapter 2
haveri
Karnataka

