Youth, three cattle electrocuted in Shivamogga district

A 28-year old youth and three cattle were electrocuted while he went in search of livestock near the lake at Kubaturu village in Sorab taluk on Sunday night.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Kumar, a resident of Yadava community tanda at Samanavalli in Sorab taluk.

Following the heavy rains, electric poles were uprooted in and around Aanavatti. Kumar along with his father Sureshappa went in search of cattle near the lake. Asking his father to wait near the bike, he alone went inside the farm where livestock was grazing. And without his knowledge, he stepped on a live electric wire which was fallen on the ground. Alone with him, three cattle were also electrocuted.

Heavy rains

A house belonging to one K K Nagaraj at Neechadi village in Sagar taluk developed cracks due to heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning. Heavy rains continued to lash Shivamogga, Shikaripur, Bhadravathi, Hosanagar, and Sagar.

