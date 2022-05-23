Youth tries to climb dam in Karnataka, falls 30 feet

The incident took place at the Srinivasa Sagar dam located near Chikkaballapur

IANS
IANS,
  • May 23 2022, 18:38 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 18:45 ist
Srinivasa Sagara dam. Credit: DH file photo

A youth who tried to indulge in adventure by trying to climb a dam face in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, fell after ascending just 30 feet, and was seriously injured.

The incident took place at the Srinivasa Sagara dam located near Chikkaballapur city.

In a video, the youth is seen climbing the dam even as water is overflowing from it. He had climbed up 30 feet amid cheers from his friends, but then suddenly lost his balance and fell.

He had been shifted to hospital and his condition is said to be serious.

Tourists are flocking to the Srinivasa Sagara damm which is overflowing following incessant rains.

Police have registered a case in this regard, and district authorities have tightened security at the spot.

Dam
Karnataka
Accident
Chikkaballapur

