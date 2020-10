A zebra gave birth to a foal at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens – popularly known as the Mysore Zoo and the foal is the third to be born in the history of 128-year-old zoo.

The female foal was born to ‘Prachi’ and ‘Rishi’. With new foal, the zoo has a total of seven zebras, three male and four female.

Though the zoo housed zebras since 1990, the first foal was born in 2016 to ‘Riddhi’ and ‘Sudhir’, according to the authorities.