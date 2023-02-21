Zilla panchayat engineer held for taking Rs 8,000 bribe

Lokayukta police on Monday arrested an assistant engineer from a zilla panchayat for taking a bribe for authorising the final bill pertaining to government work.

Roopa, an assistant engineer posted in the technical section of the panchayat raj engineering division, Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat, was caught "red-handed" taking Rs 8,000 from the complainant, Prabhakar Naik, in Mangaluru, Lokayukta police said in a news release here.

Naik, a resident of Kanyadi village, Belthangady taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, had petitioned the Lokayukta police after Roopa demanded Rs 10,000 for signing the final bill. Naik had paid Rs 2,000 and later approached the Lokayukta police. The police laid a trap and caught the official, the release added.

Roopa was arrested under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Amendment 2018), which relates to taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence.

Further investigations are underway, according to the release.