Zilla panchayat women staff demand action against BJP member

DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Dec 15 2020, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 21:20 ist
Veerabhadrappa Pujar. Credit: File photo.

Zilla panchayat women staff staged a protest here on Tuesday, demanding action against social justice standing committee chairman Veerabhadrappa Pujar of BJP for abusing the office superintendent.

Speaking on the occasion, they said Pujar directed office superintendent Victoria Mary to furnish information to him without giving enough time. Besides, he abused her in the presence of other staff and made her to feel embarrassed. So, action must be initiated against him and provide justice to her, they demanded.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to zilla panchayat internal women complaint committee and deputy secretary.

Zilla panchayat female staff Shivamma, Shailaja, Bharathi, Supriya, Devamma, Meenakshi, Shobha, Suma, Padmavathi, Manjula, Nagaratna, Sandya and others took part in the protest.

