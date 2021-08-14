Zipline adventure sports opened at Maradigudda

Adventure lovers now have an opportunity to enjoy zipline adventure sports at Maradigudda Vruksha Vana in Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar district from Friday.

The adventure sport has been established at a cost of Rs 20 lakh and is the first such sports activity in the district. The Forest department hopes to attract tourists with this. A large number of youths from Kollegal and surrounding areas enjoyed the sports on the first day.

A 200-metre zipline has been used and it passes from one side of Maradigudda to the other crossing a depth of 80 feet. The department has taken all safety measures during the ride and all participants have to wear a wide belt and helmet.

The adventure sports can be enjoyed from 10 am to 5 pm. While the adults are charged Rs 50, it is Rs 30 for the children. Covid-19 norms are to be strictly observed.

Speaking to DH, Deputy Conservator of Forest V Yedukondalu said, "The works were delayed due to the Covid-19 situation. Now, the works are complete and the sports made available to the public. This is the first such attempt in the district."