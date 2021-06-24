Zoo Authority of Karnataka plans RAT for visitors, says Mahadevaswamy

The authorities of the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) are planning to allow the visitors to enter the zoo only after conducting the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

In a press conference, here, ZAK chairman L R Mahadevaswamy on Wednesday said that measures will be taken to conduct test at all the nine zoos in the state. The matter will be discussed with the Health department authorities. Zoos in Hampi, Belagavi and Gadag are open for public, he said. The ZAK has collected Rs 2.92 crore from July 29, 2020, to June 21, 2021.

While Rs 1.94 crore has been received through mobile application, Rs 97.99 crore was received directly. The chairman said Darshan Thoogudeepa’s call to contribute towards the zoo has received an overwhelming response. After his call on June 5, the ZAK has received Rs 1.76 crore, he said. In 2018-19, the ZAK has received Rs 58.84 lakh and in 2019-20, the ZAK received Rs 66.49 lakh. However, in 2020-21, the ZAK has received only Rs 24.26 lakh.