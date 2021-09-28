Karnataka education dept to sign 3 MoUs with Infosys

The Karnataka higher education department is signing three different memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Infosys in the coming days.

In a press statement, the department said it is signing the MoUs to give priority to skill-based learning as per the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines.

“The MoUs will be mainly to utilise the Infosys Springboard programme, under which over 3,000 skill-based programmes beneficial to students are available,” Ashwath Narayan said.

Another MoU pertains to Campus Connect for digital learning of both students and faculty, under which Infosys will donate over 15,000 computers to colleges.

Gesture computing and biometrics will be introduced under smart classrooms, utilising virtual reality for linking data with performance outcome, said the minister.

