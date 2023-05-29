Karnataka: Ex-chief of Rangayana to stage play on Savarkar on Aug 15

Theatre person Addanda C Cariappa, who shot to fame as director of Rangayana-Mysuru, with the production of plays Parva and Tipu Nija Kanasugalu and also the subsequent controversies and opposition, has planned to evolve his Rangabhoomi Trust into a repertory in Mysuru and stage its first play on Veer Savarkar on August 15, to mark the 76th Independence Day.

Speaking to Deccan Herald on Monday, Cariappa, a product of Heggodu-based Sri Nilakanteshwara Natyaseva Sangha (Ninasam) who managed his own Srishti Kodava Ranga for nearly two decades, said he is inspired by the success of the magnum opus Parva and the historical Tipu Nija Kanasugalu, which proved that people will watch and patronise plays, if they are relevant and good.

“Despite the opposition of fundamentalists and deniers of the fundamental right to expression and also their supporters, we could stage 56 shows of Tipu Nija Kanasugalu in just three months and could reach over 65,000 people, as audience, across Karnataka. It was produced without exclusive grants from the government. We were able to manage the expenses, including honorarium of actors and artistes. In three and a half years of my term, I could save around Rs 4 crore balance in the bank account of Rangayana, which had negligent balance earlier,” Cariappa said.

Cariappa said, “In the wake of the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building, Central Vista, in New Delhi. I thought I should also do something, to pay tributes to the great freedom fighter. I have been reading many books on Savarkar over the past 15 days. There are many books on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a couple of movies have also been made. But, there is no play on his life, freedom movement and sacrifices”.

He said, the play will be ready by June 15 and it will be published by Shashank and Rohit Chakrathirtha of Ayodhya Publications. “Rehearsals will start from June 15 at Madhava Krupa on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road, in Mysuru, and the play will be staged on August 15. We plan to stage at least 100 shows across karnataka, under the first phase. A decision on the salaries of actors, artistes and technicians; set, equipment, transportation and other expenses would be taken in a meeting of like-minded people, shortly,” he said.

“The objective behind writing and staging of the play is to unveil the truth and to celebrate the freedom fighter, who has been vilified, with a personal vengeance, by a section of the people. It is a tribute the great freedom fighter,” Cariappa said.