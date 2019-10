Karnataka ex-Dy CM G Parameshwara's aide kills self

Former minister G Parameshwara's personal assistant had committed suicide at Jnanabharathi campus on Saturday. He ended his life two days after the Income Tax officials conducted raids on his house as part of investigation into former deputy chief minister's assets.

Police said Ramesh's body was found hanging from a tree near Sports Authority of India grounds at Bangalore University campus and his car was found near the tree. "We also found a suicide note in the car, which stated that he is disturbed by the I-T raids and decided to end his life," said Police.

The sleuths who raided the residence, office and Siddharth Group of institutions belonging to Parameshwara two days ago and had grilled Ramesh too.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Ramesh had been disturbed by I-T raids. He was summoned on Saturday. He has been working with Prameshwara from the past eight years. He hailed from Mellehalli in Ramanagar.

Ramesh’s family members tried to contact him on Saturday but his phone was switched off and later alerted the police who traced the location of the phone and found his body.

Lamenting the death, Parameshwara said he had told Ramesh to be courageous and face the situation boldly. "Don't know why he committed suicide. This morning also, I spoke to him and told him to stay bold," Parameshwara told reporters.

Parameshwara, who had served as the Congress state president, visited the place where his confidante committed suicide.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax officials summoned Parameshwara to depose before them on Tuesday after two days of extensive raids at his office, education institution and residence.

They (I-T officials) have summoned him on Tuesday.

So, I will go there on Tuesday, Parameshwara told reporters here on Saturday.

The Congress leader said the I-T officials told him that the raids were carried out following complaints by some students.

It could be possible but the verification should also take place, he said.

He refused to give any political colour to the raids saying that he was preparing to answer regarding the findings of income-tax officials.

I have to reply about what has happened with regard to the admissions and what information they have with them, Parameshwara said.

The income-tax department said in a press release on Friday that it had searched a prominent business group in Karnataka which runs multiple educational institutions on October 9.

It said it unearthed the conversion of seats, which were originally to be allotted by merit through counselling by the medical counselling committee into institutional quota seats through dropout system." The department said it had found incriminating evidence substantiating conversion of seats, commission payments to brokers and sale of seats in exchange of receipt of cash. Evidences of use of multiple agents for conversion of MBBS and PG seats have also been found, it added.

Diversion of funds in the form of payment of on-money for the purpose of purchase of immovable assets for the benefit of trustees has also been established including finding of cash in possession of seller, commission in the hands of broker and strong written and audio evidences found in possession of the parties concerned, the department said.

Evidences of handling of such cash generated, diversion for construction of hotels have also been found, said the income tax department.

Hawala transactions relating to movement of such cash have also been established, said the department adding that a total of Rs. 4.22 crore of unaccounted cash has so far been found including Rs. 89 lakh in the house of the main trustee.

Evidence also reveals undisclosed investments in real estate.

Overall the total undisclosed income detected so far is around Rs. 100 crore considering the cash donations received for 185 seats averaging Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 65 lakh per seat and total seizure of undisclosed assets of Rs. 8.82 crore. Further investigations are in progress, the press release said.

