Karnataka Examinations Authority releases seat matrix

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued a draft seat matrix for engineering, architecture, pharmacy, agriculture and veterinary courses for the year 2021.
The online portal will be enabled to enter options in the order of priority from 4 pm on Tuesday.
Mock seat allotment will be conducted based on the options entered by the candidates.
For details, the candidates can visit http://www.kea.kar.nic.in.
