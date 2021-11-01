Karnataka Examinations Authority releases seat matrix

Karnataka Examinations Authority releases seat matrix

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 01 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 22:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued a draft seat matrix for engineering, architecture, pharmacy, agriculture and veterinary courses for the year 2021.

The online portal will be enabled to enter options in the order of priority from 4 pm on Tuesday.

Mock seat allotment will be conducted based on the options entered by the candidates.

For details, the candidates can visit http://www.kea.kar.nic.in. 

Karnataka Examinations Authority
Education
Karnataka

