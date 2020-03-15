Karnataka: Exams for class 7-9 put off over coronavirus

The department of primary and secondary education has postponed the examinations scheduled for class 7 to 9 also, as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of Covid 19.

In an official circular, the department instructed all schools to postpone the exams till March 31 and the revised dates would be informed, based on the situation.

This order applies to all schools affiliated to various boards, CBSE, ICSE, state and others. The department has instructed all schools across the state to follow the directions. However, there will no change in the SSLC time-table.