Karnataka: Experts' panel may submit report on online classes today

Niranjan Kaggere , DHNS , Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 05 2020, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 22:51 ist
Deciding the future of online teaching in schools across the state amidst the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, the experts’ committee headed by Prof M K Sridhar is all set to submit its guidelines and recommendations to the government on Monday or Tuesday. 

Sources in the Education department told DH that the committee has finalised its report.

“The report is almost ready and it will be submitted to the government in a day or two.” According to the members in the committee, the government has been recommended to continue with online teaching as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development (HRD),

“Online teaching cannot be an alternative for the classroom education and it can be allowed until schools are reopened,” explained a member.

The member said, “While preparing the guidelines, we have considered the mental health of primary and pre-primary kids. Allowing small children to use mobile phones or computers for long duration in the name of education will affect their health.”

