Karnataka expresses interest in home-grown oxygen concentrator

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued an expression of demand to procure an indigenously developed oxygen concentrator to outfit all 2,508 primary health centres in the state as part of its preparations for the third wave.

Sources said that this is the first sizable state government interest in an indigenous Covid-19 response technology, which happens to be developed by researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Professor Praveen C Ramamurthy, and Bhaskar K of IISc’s Department of Materials Engineering, whose team developed the concentrator, explained that the concentrator can supply up to 10 litres per minute of 93-95% oxygen concentration, and had been tested to run continuously for up to eight months in lab conditions without suffering a drop in oxygen percentage. Clinical trial is complete with a report concluding that this system is on par with performance of medical grade compressed oxygen cylinders.

In a letter to Spectrum Tools Engineers Pvt Ltd, a Kamakshipalya-based firm which is set to produce the concentrator on licence from IISc, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar noted that the firm had proposed to supply “two units of 10 litres capacity...for each of the healthcare centres which in overall caters to the need of about 5,000 units in Karnataka.”

Dr Sudhakar told DH that the plans for procurement from either IISc or Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had been precipitated by a need to prepare for the possible third wave. “Thanks to the Centre's quick response and help, we (have already) received 3,800 units of oxygen concentrators through the PM Cares Fund,” he added.

The concentrators are to be potentially acquired through the CSR activities of Vision Karnataka Foundation and Rotary International, Bengaluru.

Sudarshan V, Managing Director of Spectrum Tools, pointed out that most concentrators currently deployed in India are internationally sourced. “This is the first indigenous device to be acquired by the state government. The next stage is discussions with CSR partners,” he added.

Professor Ramamurthy said that his lab has transferred the concentrator technology to 24 firms across India. “One company has already manufactured 35 units which were distributed to hospitals in Tumkur,” he said.

He said the unit price largely depends on the order size, which is still in discussion.

Professor Ramamurthy said that his lab has transferred the concentrator technology to 24 firms across India. “One company Revaron has already manufactured 35 units which were distributed to hospitals in the Tumkur region,” he said.