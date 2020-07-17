Kadandale Kalloli: Fire personnel rescue toddy tapper

Karnataka: Fire personnel rescue toddy tapper in Kadandale Kalloli

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Jul 17 2020, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 14:53 ist

A toddy tapper who fell unconscious after climbing a palm tree at Kadandale Kalloli, was rescued by Sudhakar Salian and, fire service personnel.

Santhosh, a toddy tapper for the last 29 years had fallen unconscious following low BP after climbing the tree. On noticing it, Sudhakar Salian with the help of local residents and fire service personnel rescued him.

By the time he was rescued and brought down from the tree and arrangements were made for shifting him to hospital, he regained consciousness.

Karnataka
fire services

