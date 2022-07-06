'Karnataka first in GST compliance, second in collections'

Karnataka is first in GST compliance and second in collections, said Ranjana Jha, Principal Chief Commissioner of Central Taxes, GST & CX, Bengaluru (Karnataka) Zone.

She was speaking at 'Journey of GST', a public event organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) on Tuesday to mark the five years of the indirect tax.

Referring to the GST collections in June, she said they had increased by as much as 30 per cent year-on-year due to the pent-up demand, e-commerce and robust growth in the building construction and automobile sectors.

Speaking via video conference, D P Nagendra Kumar, Member GST, Department of Revenue, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), said GST was not just a tax reform but a business reform that had formalised the Indian economy.

Talking about indirect taxation in the pre-GST era, he said there were many challenges in a silo operation because of the multitude of taxes and levies.

"GST has brought a certain degree of certainty," he added.