Karnataka floods: Eight killed, over 2 lakh evacuated

Floods and heavy rain claimed eight lives in Karnataka while over two lakh people were evacuated in the wake of a torrential downpour that hit life in 14 districts across the state.

Heavy inflows into rivers continued to inundate large swathes of land, resulting in crop loss in around 2.59 lakh hectares of land.

According to the state government, 874 villages from 68 taluks were affected, forcing authorities to evacuate 2.07 lakh people. The government has released Rs 100 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund to 14 districts, of which Rs 25 crore will go to the worst-hit Belagavi.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said it will take a few more days for the government to estimate the total loss.

The situation is expected to improve in the next few days as the India Meteorological Department has downgraded the red alert issued to parts of the state to orange.

Landslides were reported from Malnad and coastal regions of the state. Seven people were killed in Kodagu district while one was killed in Mysuru. The toll is expected to rise when the floodwater recedes and a clearer picture emerges.

Connectivity to Dakshina Kannada district was affected as landslides forced authorities to close Charmadi and partially close Shiradi Ghat routes. Roads and bridges were washed away in other parts of the state too, with the inflow into rivers remaining high. Rail connectivity is yet to be resumed in many parts.

Several rivers in South Karnataka, including Cauvery, were flowing above the danger mark. The water levels are expected to rise further as heavy rainfall has been forecast for Saturday in Malnad districts.

A total of 37 teams — 19 NDRF, 11 army columns, two SDRF, five teams of navy and Coast Guard — are taking part in rescue and rehabilitation efforts in different parts of the state.