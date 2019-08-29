Karnataka floods: PM to visit state on Sept, BSY says

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on September 7 and the flood effect will be explained to him.

The CM was speaking to media, on his arrival at Lalith Mahal helipad, here. He said, the state experienced a severe disaster and we expect more funds from Union government. The state government expected funds from union I two or three days, the CM said.

The CM also visited Chamundeshwari temple, atop Chamundi Hill, here.

Yediyurappa will visit Kodagu district and interact with the flood-affected victim after offering Baigna to Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS), in Srirangapayna, Mandya district.