Karnataka Folklore University to award 6 honorary doctorates

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will present the degrees during the 6th and 7th convocations on December 1

  • Nov 28 2022, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 09:10 ist

The Karnataka Folklore University will award honorary doctorate degrees to Kenchappa Nagarajji, folk artiste from Aremallapur in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district, Jeevan Ram from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district, Tallur Shivarama Shetty, yakshagana artiste from Udupi, Yashwanth Sardeshpande, theatre artiste from Hubballi, Basavaraj Kenchigeri from Gangimadinagar in Gadag district and Venkappa Ambaji Sugetkar (Bagalkot district), varsity vice-chancellor Prof T M Bhaskar told reporters on Monday.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will present the degrees during the 6th and 7th convocations on December 1 at Hiretittu open air theatre on the varsity campus.

Check out DH's latest videos

