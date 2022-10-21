Karnataka forest industry corporation official convicted for money laundering

A special court has convicted an official of the Karnataka State Forest Industries Corporation Ltd (KSFIC) in a money laundering case. The convict is B C Shanthakumar, who was assistant manager at the KSFIC in Hassan.

The Lokayukta police, Hassan, had registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2009 against Shanthakumar for amassing Rs 84.42 lakh, estimated at 122.79 per cent, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Based on the Lokayukta FIR, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office, registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PML) Act on March 31, 2010.

Investigations revealed that Shanthakumar was involved in the processes connected with proceeds of crime.

A provisional attachment order was issued attaching properties worth Rs 60.41 lakh, belonging to

Shanthakumar.

The ED officials filed a prosecution complaint against Shanthakumar on March 27, 2015.

The Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge (Special Court, PMLA) sentenced Shanthakumar to undergo three years’ rigorous imprisonment.