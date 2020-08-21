Karnataka gets Rs 395.5 crore under SDRF from Centre for floods

The Centre on Friday gave Karnataka Rs 395.5 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to take up relief and rehabilitation in the flood-hit areas.

“We had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately release money for the losses caused by the floods. We’re happy that the Centre heeded to the request and released Rs 395.5 crore under SDRF as an advance,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka said in a tweet.

ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಅತಿವೃಷ್ಟಿಯಿಂದ ಉಂಟಾದ ಹಾನಿಗೆ ಕೂಡಲೇ ಹಣ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡುವಂತೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಶ್ರೀ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿಯವರಿಗೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೆವು. ಇದೀಗ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಮನವಿಗೆ ಕೂಡಲೇ ಸ್ಪಂದಿಸಿದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ, SDRF ಫಂಡ್ ₹395.5 ಕೋಟಿ ಹಣವನ್ನು ಈಗ ಮುಂಗಡವಾಗಿ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಿರುವುದು ಸಂತಸ ತಂದಿದೆ. — R. Ashoka (ಆರ್. ಅಶೋಕ) (@RAshokaBJP) August 21, 2020

The total share in Karnataka’s SDRF for 2020-21 is Rs 791 crore of which the Centre had already released the first installment of Rs 395.5 crore.

The remaining Rs 395.50 crore released by the Centre now as the second instalment.

Heavy rainfall since August 1 have caused flooding in a dozen districts, killing 20 people and displacing more than 4,000 persons who are currently housed in 91 relief camps. About 6,600 homes have been partially damaged and 381 are completely damaged.

The floods have affected Belagavi, Chikmagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Chamarajnagar, Udupi and Haveri districts.