Karnataka gets Rs 395.5 crore under SDRF from Centre for floods

Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 21 2020, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 22:00 ist

The Centre on Friday gave Karnataka Rs 395.5 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to take up relief and rehabilitation in the flood-hit areas.

“We had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately release money for the losses caused by the floods. We’re happy that the Centre heeded to the request and released Rs 395.5 crore under SDRF as an advance,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka said in a tweet. 

The total share in Karnataka’s SDRF for 2020-21 is Rs 791 crore of which the Centre had already released the first installment of Rs 395.5 crore. 

The remaining Rs 395.50 crore released by the Centre now as the second instalment.

Heavy rainfall since August 1 have caused flooding in a dozen districts, killing 20 people and displacing more than 4,000 persons who are currently housed in 91 relief camps. About 6,600 homes have been partially damaged and 381 are completely damaged. 

The floods have affected Belagavi, Chikmagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Chamarajnagar, Udupi and Haveri districts. 

