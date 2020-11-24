Karnataka, Goa CMs should meet and resolve Mahadayi issue: Shankargouda Patil

The BJP has a government in both Karnataka and Goa and Chief Ministers from both states should come together and resolve the Mahadayi issue through discussion, keeping the mutual interests of the people of both states in mind, Karnataka government's special representative in the national capital, Shankargouda Patil said on Tuesday.

Patil, who was in Goa to meet Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik over a matter related to the Union AYUSH Ministry, also said that instead of a combative role, the Opposition should play a consultative role while dealing with an issue as sensitive as the one involving sharing of the Mahadayi (also known as Mhadei in Goa) river.

"Our CM (Yeddyurappa) is the seniormost Chief Minister among all states. He understands the plight of the farmers. Dr Pramod Sawant is also experienced. Both of them should sit together and discuss while protecting the interests of people from both states,"(sic) Patil told reporters in Panaji. He also said that the Centre could also be consulted on the issue by Goa and Karnataka if the need arose.

Patil, who is a former political secretary to Yeddyurappa, also said that discussion would be a worthwhile option, because the BJP is in power in both the states.

"We have a government in both the states. The people from both the states are also our own," Patil said. He also urged the opposition to not politicise the sensitive issue. "I request the Opposition (in Goa) to politicise the issue. When it comes to any issue which is related to the people and society, the opposition should not be combative but should approach it in consultative mode,"(sic) Patil said.

Goa has also opposed the diversion of water from the Mahadayi river basin through the Kalasa-Bhandura project claiming it would cause “ecological devastation” in Goa. Last month, the Goa government had filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Karnataka for illegal diversion of water from the Mahadayi river. Both the states have already filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the award given by a central government tribunal which allowed Karnataka to divert 13.42 TMC water from the river basin.