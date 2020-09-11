Karnataka government acknowledges plight and problems of private schools

The plight and distress of the teaching fraternity working at various private unaided schools echoed at the state-level Teachers' Day celebrations, organised by the State Department of Primary and Secondary Education, on Friday in Bengaluru. Much to the surprise of teachers and management representatives, the issue was raised by Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

Addressing the teachers, the Minister expressed helplessness of the state government.

"More than 3.5 lakh teachers from unaided schools are in crisis due to Covid-19. The state government is trying its best to help them in whichever way possible," Suresh Kumar said.

The Minister also promised the Chief Minister that not a single kid will be left out of school or the education system.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yediyurappa appreciated the efforts of the department in the successful conduct of SSLC exams even during the pandemic situation. "It is indeed the greatest achievement of the department that it conducted the SSLC exams during the pandemic without any hurdles," the Chief Minister said. He also expressed happiness on the Vidyagama programme and said, "The scheme has even been appreciated by the Union government."

Commenting on the increasing enrollment rate of students at the government schools, Yediyurappa said, "It is a proud moment for the department and reflects upon the state government's effort to strengthen the school system especially in providing a child-friendly environment.