K'taka govt acknowledges plight of pvt school teachers

Karnataka government acknowledges plight and problems of private schools

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 11 2020, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 14:28 ist
Suresh Kumar also promised the Chief Minister that not a single kid will be left out of school or the education system. Credit: DH

The plight and distress of the teaching fraternity working at various private unaided schools echoed at the state-level Teachers' Day celebrations, organised by the State Department of Primary and Secondary Education, on Friday in Bengaluru. Much to the surprise of teachers and management representatives, the issue was raised by Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

Addressing the teachers, the Minister expressed helplessness of the state government.

"More than 3.5 lakh teachers from unaided schools are in crisis due to Covid-19. The state government is trying its best to help them in whichever way possible," Suresh Kumar said.

The Minister also promised the Chief Minister that not a single kid will be left out of school or the education system.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yediyurappa appreciated the efforts of the department in the successful conduct of SSLC exams even during the pandemic situation. "It is indeed the greatest achievement of the department that it conducted the SSLC exams during the pandemic without any hurdles," the Chief Minister said. He also expressed happiness on the Vidyagama programme and said, "The scheme has even been appreciated by the Union government."

Commenting on the increasing enrollment rate of students at the government schools, Yediyurappa said, "It is a proud moment for the department and reflects upon the state government's effort to strengthen the school system especially in providing a child-friendly environment. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

B S Yediyurappa
Suresh Kumar
Education
SSLC examination
COVID-19

What's Brewing

World's largest digital camera unveiled

World's largest digital camera unveiled

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

 