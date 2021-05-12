Karnataka clears investment proposals worth Rs 13 K cr

Karnataka government clears investment proposals worth Rs 13,000 cr

The projects were cleared by the State High Level Clearance Committee, headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 12 2021, 23:52 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 01:13 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: CMO Karnataka

The government on Wednesday cleared nine new investment proposals, along with the expansion of one project, worth Rs 13,487 crore promising the creation of over 6,000 jobs.

The biggest project of this lot is an integrated township proposed by Rasasri Tech Park LLP on 211 acres in Yelahanka in Bengaluru, worth Rs 4,042 crore. The project is expected to generate 3,000 jobs.  

The cleared projects include a unit for liquid and gaseous oxygen, liquid and gaseous nitrogen, liquid argon by JSW Techno Projects Management Limited at Toranagallu, Ballari. The project is worth Rs 892.3 crore.

The projects were cleared by the State High Level Clearance Committee, headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. 

Of the ten projects, three are in Bengaluru Rural, one each in Bengaluru Urban, Ballari, Chitradurga, Chamarajanagar, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru. The projects are spread across cements, petroleum, chemicals, engineering, solar among others.

Other approvals include those of Indian Oil Corporation (storage and despatch unit of petroleum products in Chitradurga), Shree Cement (Clinker grinding and cement bagging plant in Doddaballapur).

The committee has also cleared a proposal by Mylar Sugars to increase the capacity of its distillery (in Ballari) with an additional investment of Rs 312.67 crore. 

All the ten projects put together are expected to create employment opportunity for about 6,256 persons.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Employment
B S Yediyurappa

Related videos

What's Brewing

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

 