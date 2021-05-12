Karnataka government clears investment proposals worth Rs 13,000 cr

The government on Wednesday cleared nine new investment proposals, along with the expansion of one project, worth Rs 13,487 crore promising the creation of over 6,000 jobs.

The biggest project of this lot is an integrated township proposed by Rasasri Tech Park LLP on 211 acres in Yelahanka in Bengaluru, worth Rs 4,042 crore. The project is expected to generate 3,000 jobs.

The cleared projects include a unit for liquid and gaseous oxygen, liquid and gaseous nitrogen, liquid argon by JSW Techno Projects Management Limited at Toranagallu, Ballari. The project is worth Rs 892.3 crore.

The projects were cleared by the State High Level Clearance Committee, headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Of the ten projects, three are in Bengaluru Rural, one each in Bengaluru Urban, Ballari, Chitradurga, Chamarajanagar, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru. The projects are spread across cements, petroleum, chemicals, engineering, solar among others.

Other approvals include those of Indian Oil Corporation (storage and despatch unit of petroleum products in Chitradurga), Shree Cement (Clinker grinding and cement bagging plant in Doddaballapur).

The committee has also cleared a proposal by Mylar Sugars to increase the capacity of its distillery (in Ballari) with an additional investment of Rs 312.67 crore.

All the ten projects put together are expected to create employment opportunity for about 6,256 persons.