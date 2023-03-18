Karnataka government forms panel on moral education

Karnataka government forms panel on moral education

The committee was constituted following a consultation with representatives of various religious institutions recently

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 18 2023, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 03:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The state government has constituted a six-member committee on introducing 10 minutes of meditation (dhyana) and moral education in schools and pre-university colleges. 

The committee headed by educationist Gururaj Karajagi has been asked to submit a report in one month. The committee members are P G Dwarakanath of Vidya Vardhaka Sangha, V B Arati of Vibhu Academy, Sucheta Bhat of Dream A Dream, Sr Alpana, the principal of Sophia High School and Government PU College (Bagepalli) faculty B Ameer Jan. 

The committee was constituted following a consultation with representatives of various religious institutions recently.

The order explains the importance of dhyana and moral education. It says dhyana will help students to gain concentration and reduce mental and physical stress.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Education

