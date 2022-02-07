K'taka Govt offices to have cash declaration register

Karnataka government offices to maintain cash declaration register

The Government of Karnataka has issued a circular to maintain a ‘Cash Declaration Register’ in all state government offices to ensure transparency in administration.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 07 2022, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 03:29 ist
The register will be monitored by a Group ‘B’ officer of a section of a government department or board or corporation. Credit: Bloomberg

All employees, serving at government offices, have to self-declare the cash available with them every morning in the register, according to the circular issued by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar. The move has been taken based on a writ petition filed in the high court seeking such a register in all government offices.

The register will be monitored by a Group ‘B’ officer of a section of a government department or board or corporation. He is empowered to verify whether the declaration made by any employee is true or otherwise.

“If the cash exceeding the amount declared in the register is found in the possession of any employee, it will be considered as illegal gratification and it will be the employee’s responsibility to prove that the extra money found is legal,” the circular read.

The register can be inspected by senior officials or empowered authorities at any time. 

