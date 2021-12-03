Karnataka government relaxes criteria for Rs 1 lakh Covid aid to BPL families

Karnataka has tweaked its order on compensating BPL families for Covid-19 deaths by removing the clause that said only those households where a ‘working’ member died would get the money.

The government had ordered the payment of ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to BPL families that lose a member due to the virus. The order required the death of a ‘working’ member of the family, which has been changed to state that the death of any member of a BPL household would be eligible for the ex-gratia.

Also Read | Covid-19 booster shot likely to protect against Omicron, says virologist

Also, the government has specified that there is no age limit for ex-gratia. Earlier, the government said Rs 1 lakh will be paid in case an adult member died.

The government has received more than 7,000 applications seeking the ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: