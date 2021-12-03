K'taka relaxes criteria for Covid aid to BPL families

Karnataka government relaxes criteria for Rs 1 lakh Covid aid to BPL families

The government has received more than 7,000 applications seeking the ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 03 2021, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 14:35 ist

Karnataka has tweaked its order on compensating BPL families for Covid-19 deaths by removing the clause that said only those households where a ‘working’ member died would get the money. 

The government had ordered the payment of ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to BPL families that lose a member due to the virus. The order required the death of a ‘working’ member of the family, which has been changed to state that the death of any member of a BPL household would be eligible for the ex-gratia. 

Also Read | Covid-19 booster shot likely to protect against Omicron, says virologist

Also, the government has specified that there is no age limit for ex-gratia. Earlier, the government said Rs 1 lakh will be paid in case an adult member died. 

The government has received more than 7,000 applications seeking the ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Coronaviruus
BPL
Coronavirus vaccine
India News
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

One of the smallest planets found outside solar system

One of the smallest planets found outside solar system

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi 'at work' against Mamata Didi!

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi 'at work' against Mamata Didi!

Flu season is here. Are we ready?

Flu season is here. Are we ready?

 