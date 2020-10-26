Karnataka government to release Rs 1 crore for Bangarappa memorial

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa stated that he has directed the officials concerned to release a grant of Rs 1 crore for the construction of memorial in memory of former chief minister, the late S Bangarappa in Sorab town.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating a park constructed in Sorab town on the occasion of the 87th birth anniversary of former chief minister, the late S Bangarappa in a virtual programme, here on Monday, he said Sorab town panchayat has to take the responsibility of maintaining the park constructed at a cost of Rs 21.15 lakh.

Hailing the former chief minister, he said Bangarappa is still remembered by people for his progressive and visionary projects in education, health and agriculture. Bangarappa had implemented many schemes for the welfare of farm labourers, downtrodden and rural people. So, he is known as the champion of backward classes.

He also claimed that the government is working for the overall development of the state even during Covid-19. "We are committed for development of all parts of the state. There is no scope for regional imbalance."

MP B Y Ragavendra, MLC Ayanur Manjunath, Malnad Area Development Board Gurumurthy, Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar, Superintendent of Police K M Shantaraju, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer M L Vyshali and others were present on the occasion. MLA Kumar Bangarappa presided over the programme held in Sorab town.