K'taka Guv Thaawarchand Gehlot tests Covid positive

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot tests Covid-19 positive

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wished him a speedy recovery

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 01 2022, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2022, 21:13 ist

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has tested positive for Covid-19, a Raj Bhavan communique said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wished him a speedy recovery. "Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Honourable Governor of Karnataka, has been tested positive for Covid-19 today.

The health condition of the Honourable Governor remains stable and there is nothing to worry about," the press release from Raj Bhavan said.

Reacting to this, CM Bommai tweeted: "Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka, has been tested positive for Covid-19 today. I wish him a quick & speedy recovery." 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Thawar Chand Gehlot
Covid-19
Coronavirus

