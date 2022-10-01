Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot tests Covid-19 positive

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has tested positive for Covid-19, a Raj Bhavan communique said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wished him a speedy recovery. "Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Honourable Governor of Karnataka, has been tested positive for Covid-19 today.

ಮಾನ್ಯ ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ @TCGEHLOT ಅವರು ಕೊರೋನಾ ಸೋಂಕಿನಿಂದ ಶೀಘ್ರವಾಗಿ ಗುಣಮುಖರಾಗಿ ಎಂದಿನಂತೆ ತಮ್ಮ ಕಾರ್ಯಚಟುವಟಿಕೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ತೊಡಗಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿ ಎಂದು ಹಾರೈಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.

The health condition of the Honourable Governor remains stable and there is nothing to worry about," the press release from Raj Bhavan said.

Reacting to this, CM Bommai tweeted: "Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka, has been tested positive for Covid-19 today. I wish him a quick & speedy recovery."