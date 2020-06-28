Karnataka govt allows resumption of online classes

Giving a reprieve to private schools that were continuing online classes despite the ban order issued by the government, the Education Department on Saturday issued a fresh order allowing schools to continue with online classes for children of all classes.

The order, coming in the wake of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, allows private schools to continue online classes. The latest order will be valid until the state expert committee submits its report on online education.

As per the order, schools across Karnataka affiliated to the state, CBSE, ICSE boards can hold online classes and shall follow the instructions given by the government.

For classes 1 to 5, schools can hold one 30-45 minute session per day on alternate days for up to three days in a week, and for classes 6 to 8, schools can conduct 30-45 minute sessions for not more than two hours, five days in a week.

Similarly, schools can hold online classes of 30-45 minute duration for not more than four hours and five days in a week for classes 9 and 10. The order also allows holding classes for pre-primary kids once in a week, spanning 30 minutes for the parents.

The government has instructed schools not to collect any additional fees for online classes and revised guidelines will be issued after the submission of the report by the expert committee.