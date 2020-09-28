Karnataka govt appoints Rohini Sindhuri as new Deputy Commissioner

Within a month, the Karnataka government has transferred Deputy Commissioner B Sharat and posted IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri in his position, on Monday.

The immediate transfer of Sharat even during Covid-19 pandemic and at the time of Dasara, has given rise to speculations. Sharat was posted as Mysuru DC on August 28 and he took charge on August 29.

Sindhuri of 2009 batch officer was serving as Commissioner for Religious and Charitable Endowments. She has served as Mandya Zilla Panchayat CEO, Hassan Deputy Commissioner.