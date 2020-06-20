Karnataka govt contemplating to offer permanent financial help to Asha workers

Karnataka Co-operation Minister S T Somashekhar on Saturday stated that the government is contemplating to offer permanent financial help for Asha workers by forming co-operative society, self-help groups for them or through other options, so that they can get loan at lower interest rate from 0 per cent to 4 per cent.

"For the hard work of Asha workers during COVID-19 situation, Co-operaton Department is collecting money from profitable co-operative institutes, and distributing Rs 12.07 crore as incentive to 42,000 Asha workers in the State. The Department has also provided Rs 52 crore to Chief minister's relief Fund (COVID-19)," he said.

Somashekhar also distributed Rs 3,000 incentive cheque to each Asha worker symbolically. Large & Medium Scale Minister Jagadish Shettar, MLCs Basavaraj Horatti, S V Sankanur, and others were present at the event.

S T Somashekhar, who had shifted to BJP along with A H Vishwanath and others, stated that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has already urged to give a suitable position to Vishwanath in coming days, or make him an MLC when a seat falls vacant next time.

"We were all in favour of him, and I have no information about Congress leader Siddaramaiah conspired against him. Nobody is responsible for Vishwanath not becoming BJP nominee for upper house. We are confident that Yediyurappa would fulfill his promise of giving due position to Vishwanath in coming days, and Vishwanath has also said the same thing," Somashekhar said.