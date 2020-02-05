Karnataka govt decides to withdraw cases against farmers

The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to withdraw 51 cases registered in various police stations, including those pertaining to the farmers agitation over various irrigation and water dispute-related issues.

"We have decided to withdraw 51 cases registered in different police stations. A few of them relate to the agitation by farmers at different place," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy told reporters while briefing on the decision taken in the cabinet meeting.

The government decided to withdraw cases, which pertain to public interest, said Madhuswamy.

However, the government decided to continue the prosecution of people involved in the distribution of vulgar CD and wrote articles allegedly defaming Raghaveshwara Bharathi Swamiji of Ramachandrapura Math in Shivamogga in 2010, he said.

"...We have decided to continue with the prosecution," he added.

According to the cabinet note, The accused conspired against Sri Sri Raghaveshwara Bharati Swamiji by fabricating indecent photographs and CDs. This act of threatening and damaging the dignity of Swamiji provoked the emotions of his followers."

Four people were involved in the case, said an official.

Besides it, the cabinet approved the creation of a new university in Raichur. It would be named after the district.

Other decisions taken in the cabinet meeting were sanctioning Rs 13.5 crore for the construction of Election Commission annexure building next to the Khanija Bhavan and Rs 27 crore under Nali-Kali scheme for students from class one to class three for Kannada medium schools and from class one and two for Urdu medium schools.

The money is meant to purchase the learning material for the children.

To purchase 120 ambulances in various districts, Rs 32.04 crore would be released, said Madhuswamy.

The cabinet approved sanctioning Rs 263 crore for constructing a hospital building and womens hostel at Bowring Hospital and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru.

For the second phase of construction work at the Bengaluru Central Jail, Rs 10.56 crore would be released.

The Karnataka government has given approval to prepare a concept note at an estimated cost of Rs 220 crore, said Madhuswamy.

He added that Rs 89.10 crore was sanctioned for irrigation and improvement of groundwater table in a village in Koppal.

To purchase 3,404 laptops for the scheduled tribe students undergoing training at the aided and private industrial training institutes, Rs 7.30 crore was sanctioned, said Madhuswamy. We have released Rs 99.95 crore for the construction of a special Central jail in Bidar. It will be the most secured jail that will cope up with the latest trends in crime," Madhuswamy added.