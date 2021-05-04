Karnataka govt defers II PUC exams due to Covid-19

Keeping in mind the rapid surge in the Covid cases across the state, the Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday announced the postponement of II PUC (12th Standard) exams that were scheduled to be held from 24th May onwards. According to the department, the revised dates for the exams will be announced later.

"The revised dates for the II PUC will be announced 15 to 20 days prior to the commencement of the final exams," minister Suresh Kumar said. A few months ago, the state government had announced to hold II PUC exams from May 24 to June 16 in as many as 1,047 examinations centres across Karnataka. A total of 6.80 lakh students had registered for the exams.

In the meantime, the department has taken a decision to promote I PUC (11th Standard) students without conducting any examination. Previously it was decided to conduct the I PUC exams after the II PUC exams in the month of July. "The decision on promotion has been taken keeping in mind the safety of the children and a bridge course will be conducted before the commencement of II PUC classes," the minister said.